Upskirt voyeur charge: His basket wasn’t just for shopping

He hid a cellphone in a shopping basket, then allegedly hit record and slid the basket beneath a woman’s flowery dress.
She didn’t notice, but a security officer at the Target store at Lakewood Towne Center did.
Now, the 21-year-old man is charged with voyeurism. He is set to be arraigned June 1.
The security officer called police after the incident and followed the man to the parking lot, where he sat inside a Cadillac sedan and reviewed his phone.
Police arrived and confronted the man, who claimed he was shopping for his wife. He had not bought anything.
“The defendant said he was not recording up women’s skirts but that he currently had a pending charge for voyeurism and couldn’t get in trouble for it again,” according to charging papers.
Eventually, the man confessed to recording under the woman’s skirt without her knowing and said he had a pornography addiction.
Police confiscated two cellphones, which held three videos taken up the woman’s skirt.
The woman could not be identified by detectives.
