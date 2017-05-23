Jason Lee Middle School in Tacoma was put on lockdown late Tuesday morning after an accidental shooting nearby, according to Tacoma police.
May 23, 2017 3:17 PM

Accidental shooting puts Tacoma school on lockdown

By Kenny Ocker

An accidental shooting in Tacoma’s North End left Jason Lee Middle School in lockdown Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. at a home in in the 600 block of South Sprague Avenue, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

A 16-year-old male at the home fired a gun and struck an 18-year-old man with the bullet, which grazed his cheek, Cool said. The 18-year-old needed surgery for his wound.

After the shooting was determined to be accidental, the school was taken off lockdown, Cool said.

Staff writer Craig Sailor contributed to this report.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

