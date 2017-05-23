Driver hits, kills Key Peninsula golf cart driver, flees, deputies say

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed the driver of a golf cart Tuesday afternoon on the Key Peninsula, officials said.
The wreck happened about 4:15 p.m. on Wright Bliss Road KPN near 132nd Road KPN, Key Peninsula Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hagen said.
A car was traveling southbound on Wright Bliss Road when it struck the golf cart, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
After striking the golf cart, the man fled in his car, T-boning another vehicle a few hundred feet away, Hagen and Troyer said.
The car driver then fled into a house, where he hid for some time until deputies were able to arrest him, Troyer said.
The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The driver of the T-boned vehicle was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.
The road was closed until 8 p.m.
