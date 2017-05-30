Crime

May 30, 2017 9:32 PM

Yakima suspect’s head is a gallery of Washington-themed tattoos

By Craig Sailor

A Wapato man wanted by police has a a head covered with Washington-themed tattoos.

Jonathan Vargas, 31, is sought by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting last week, the Yakima Herald reports.

Vargas is accused of driving a pickup from which someone fired a shot near Toppenish. A suspect who later bailed out of the truck was shot by police officers.

Vargas’ head has an outline of Washington, the word “Yakima,” the Seahawk’s logo and a large apple — the region’s signature crop.

“Superbowl XLVIII” is tattooed on the back of his neck.

“509” — the region’s area code is also on his head.

That last one can come in handy. Just add 574-2500 — the number to call if you see the suspect. Or 911.

But don’t approach him.

Vargas should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office said.

