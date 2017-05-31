Crime

May 31, 2017 3:07 PM

Man sentenced for plan to pass off rock candy as meth

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

A man who planned to pass off rock candy as methamphetamine has been sentenced.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Robert Turner five years in prison Friday.

Police ran into him Nov. 3 when they went to his girlfriend’s house in Tacoma to serve a warrant.

According to charging papers:

The officers searched Turner’s car after they saw he also had a warrant out for his arrest.

They found rock candy in the center console, 6.4 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s door and a folding knife in Turner’s pocket that had heroin on it.

He told investigators he was selling the candy as meth and later pleaded guilty to having imitation drugs with intent to deliver.

Turner told police the real meth found in the car didn’t belong to him, and prosecutors later dismissed a drug-possession charge as part of plea negotiations.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 0:53

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 0:41

Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty
Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos