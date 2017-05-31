Man sentenced for plan to pass off rock candy as meth

A man who planned to pass off rock candy as methamphetamine has been sentenced.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Robert Turner five years in prison Friday.
Police ran into him Nov. 3 when they went to his girlfriend’s house in Tacoma to serve a warrant.
According to charging papers:
The officers searched Turner’s car after they saw he also had a warrant out for his arrest.
They found rock candy in the center console, 6.4 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s door and a folding knife in Turner’s pocket that had heroin on it.
He told investigators he was selling the candy as meth and later pleaded guilty to having imitation drugs with intent to deliver.
Turner told police the real meth found in the car didn’t belong to him, and prosecutors later dismissed a drug-possession charge as part of plea negotiations.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments