Man found dead in Auburn house fire

Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a fatal fire in Auburn near the White River Amphitheater, KIRO TV reports.
The body of an adult male was found as crews searched the single-story home in the 18200 block of S.E. 96th Street.
The fire was reported at 11:03 a.m.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Body found in burning Auburn home. https://t.co/WF4nN9pwq4 pic.twitter.com/pePPutRTVL— KOMO News (@komonews) June 13, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments