June 13, 2017 12:13 PM

Man found dead in Auburn house fire

By Craig Hill

Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a fatal fire in Auburn near the White River Amphitheater, KIRO TV reports.

The body of an adult male was found as crews searched the single-story home in the 18200 block of S.E. 96th Street.

The fire was reported at 11:03 a.m.

The cause of death is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

