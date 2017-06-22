Man found dead inside University Place home

A University Place man was found dead inside his home Thursday and investigators said it’s a homicide.
Neighbors found the body about 11 a.m. when they came to walk the man’s dog.
“It is a homicide,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Investigators have not released how the man died or when he was killed.
Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood in the 2100 block of Sunset Place West to see if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments