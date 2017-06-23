Teen shot outside UPS Fieldhouse

A 17-year-old was shot outside the University of Puget Sound Fieldhouse early Friday in attempted robbery, police said.
Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. to the 3300 block of N. 11th Street after several people reported hearing gunshots.
They found a deserted area since the victim drove himself and his girlfriend to Tacoma General Hospital.
The girlfriend was not injured. The teen is expected to survive. A bullet also struck the vehicle.
Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who is in his late teens.
The university’s director of security sent out an email to campus members about “an altercation” in the parking lot “between individuals unrelated to campus.”
He said all campus buildings were already electronically locked down at the time of the shooting and patrols were increased overnight.
