Man shot multiple times inside his University Place house identified

A man found shot to death inside his University Place home has been identified as Mark Myers, 55.

Neighbors found Myers’ body Thursday morning after coming to walk his dog. They found the door open, the dog outside and Myers inside.

Investigators said he was shot multiple times but have not yet figured out a motive.

Myers, a longshoreman who flipped houses on the side, lived alone.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies canvassed the neighborhood in the 2100 block of Sunset Drive West looking for leads.

They believe Myers was killed sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

Myers didn’t appear to have criminal ties and there was no obvious sign of a break-in, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Neighbors said Myers was a friendly, well-liked man, according to KIRO.