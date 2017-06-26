The gunmen wanted cash and pills. They shot 2 brothers and left with only gaming consoles

The gunmen came for cash and pills, but left with only gaming consoles after shooting two brothers.
It was 1 a.m. on June 11 and the brothers were hanging out with a friend in the Pierce County home they shared with their mother.
A gunman burst into the room and demanded they open a safe hidden in the closet, which he’d been told contained money and prescription pills the brothers allegedly sold.
A second suspect woke the brothers’ mom up and brought her into the bedroom, ordering her onto the ground.
When the gunman opened the safe and found only gaming consoles the brothers refurbished, he “became frustrated” and shot one of the brothers in the leg, according to court documents.
The brother then yelled that he didn’t feel any pain so “announced that the suspects were shooting blanks,” records show.
He then lunged for the gunman, who shot the brother in the chest.
The other brother began struggling with the gunman, who repeatedly shot him.
The gun was real. Both brothers were seriously injured.
The suspects took the victims’ cell phones and gaming consoles before fleeing.
Pierce County sheriff’s investigators tracked one of the gaming consoles to a pawn shop in Auburn and was able to identify a 21-year-old man from surveillance video.
The man, who was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car in a grocery store parking lot, told detectives he knows the brothers and directed the suspects to them so they could buy pills.
He initially denied being involved in the robbery.
After detectives confronted him with searches on his phone for how to sell cell phones and gaming consoles, the man allegedly admitted to driving the suspects to the brothers’ house so they could rob them.
He is being held on $200,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
The two suspects who robbed and shot the brothers have not been arrested.
