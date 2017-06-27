The stolen car’s bad engine didn’t get him far, so he had to steal a truck to evade cops

Early Tuesday morning, a man managed to elude law enforcement after stealing two cars, nearly running over two officers and crashing through two fences near Port Orchard, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect reportedly stole a Honda with engine trouble from the Conifer Park area. The vehicle was reported stolen at 2 a.m., and the victim told deputies the car only runs for five minutes at time because of engine trouble. When the deputy later spotted the Honda near the intersection of Lund Avenue and Chase Road, the driver fled before the deputy activated his emergency lights.
The sheriff’s sergeant soon joined in the pursuit as the Honda sped up and then slowed down, presumably because of the engine trouble, said the report from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department. When the deputy used his vehicle to stop the Honda at the intersection of Glenwood Road and J H roads, the driver and his male passenger ran into the nearby woods.
The deputy caught and restrained the passenger after a brief struggle. The man faked unconsciousness and a Kitsap Fire and Rescue medic unit was called to the scene to evaluate him. As law enforcement waited for the medic unit and readied a K-9 unit to search for the driver, they heard an engine revving before a silver Ford F-150 truck sped past them, nearly hitting a Port Orchard police officer and the sheriff’s sergeant.
The driver had reportedly wandered into a nearby house and grabbed the keys for the resident’s truck. Deputies pursued the truck with Bremerton police and Washington State Patrol, but they lost sight of him in the dust on Berry Lake Road. A street sweeper pointed the officers in the direction of a Port Orchard industrial park on Old Clifton Road. The driver had crashed through the fence of the city’s public works lot then ran through the fence on the opposite side of the lot to Cook Road.
“By the time units figured it out, the suspect was long gone,” said the sheriff’s department report.
Minor damage was reported to a deputy’s patrol car, and the Honda was towed at the owner’s request. The passenger in the original pursuit was booked into Kitsap County jail on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of vehicle theft tools, dangerous weapon violation and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $75,000.
