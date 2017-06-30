She never saw the stolen car barreling at her. Now she’s dead and he’s charged.

The car was stolen and the felon behind the wheel was desperate.

He knew he had a warrant out and didn’t want to be pulled over by the officer tailing him through Fife Thursday.

So he gunned it through city streets for more than a mile and ran a red light on Pacific Highway East, crashing at high-speed into a Nissan Maxima that had just turned onto the street from Alexander Avenue.

Authorities believe Janice Porcher, 53, died instantly.

The other car was traveling about 65 mph when it hit her, pushing her Nissan into two other vehicles.

The felon didn’t stop to help. Instead, he took off running and was caught by police after a short chase.

On Friday, 43-year-old Michael Beal was brought to court to answer for what he’d done.

Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, failure to remain at an accident resulting in death, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and escape from community custody.

Beal is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

As he was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash Thursday, he allegedly told paramedics he fled because of a state Department of Corrections warrant.

He skipped out on a parole visit June 12 related to a drug and property crime in Snohomish County, court records show.

Police are still investigating how he came to have the stolen Chrysler sedan, which was taken from Auburn.

More charges may be filed later.