On-duty cop who ran over man was messaging about meal plans, suit says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows Pause 0:17 Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:43 Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 1:22 Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 1:33 Man found dead in University Place 0:43 Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma 1:32 Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 0:14 Alleged killer walks into court 0:39 Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 0:56 ‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Surveillance video shows a Tacoma police officer drive over Emanuel Andrade on June 14, 2014, as he laid in North Fife Street near Sixth Avenue after a night of heavy drinking. Andrade has sued the officer and the police department.

Surveillance video shows a Tacoma police officer drive over Emanuel Andrade on June 14, 2014, as he laid in North Fife Street near Sixth Avenue after a night of heavy drinking. Andrade has sued the officer and the police department.