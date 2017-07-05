‘Come catch me:’ Teen shooting suspect taunts police on Twitter

First, prosecutors say, he used Twitter to arrange a drug deal, then he used it to taunt Tacoma police, who say he shot another teen on the University of Puget Sound campus.
“never turn myself in you gotta come catch me” tweeted Dale Madden, 17, shortly after the June 23 shooting.
Police are happy to oblige.
A warrant for Madden was issued Monday. Pierce County prosecutors have charged the teen with two counts of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was believed to be hiding out at a family member’s house but now might be in Portland.
It’s unclear how well Madden knew the 17-year-old victim, who he allegedly arranged to buy the sedative Xanax from outside the UPS Fieldhouse.
Charging papers give this account:
The pair agreed to meet about 12:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of North 11th Street. The victim brought his girlfriend.
Madden walked up to the couple’s car, reached in and grabbed the 17-year-old driver by the throat. He then pulled out a gun and demanded the prescription pills.
The victim stomped on the gas pedal and tried to drive away. Standing about three feet away, Madden opened fire on the car.
The girlfriend ducked and wasn’t injured but one bullet hit the driver in the jaw. Another struck his shoulder, collapsing his lung.
He was still able to drive himself to the hospital to seek help.
Meanwhile, Madden called an ex-girlfriend, looking for somewhere to stay. He told her a little about the drug deal.
“He claimed that the guy pulled out a gun and tried to rip him off,” the court records state “He claimed the male had fired first, so he shot back.”
Madden fled after the girl’s stepfather found him hiding out in the family’s home.
His ex told detectives “the defendant was dangerous, and would likely shoot it out with police if it came to that,” records show.
Police found nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene of the shooting. The victim had 204 Xanax pills in his car, which had bullet holes and at least one shattered window.
Investigators searched Madden’s house, but did not find a gun.
He is banned from possessing one because of prior convictions for third-degree assault and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
