Bounty hunter kills bail jumper’s mother. Now he’s being sued

A bounty hunter who fatally shot a suspect’s mother last year had an expired concealed pistol license, a prior conviction and no right to enter the woman’s home, according to a lawsuit brought by her family.
The bondsman was not charged in the death of 60-year-old Kathryn Jeanette New because Pierce County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the shooting wasn’t self-defense.
New’s family filed the civil suit against the shooter and the bail bond company June 21 in Pierce County Superior Court.
Attorneys Jack Connelly and Micah LeBank are representing the family, which includes New’s late husband, Douglas Kevin Veale, and her five children.
It names Two Jinn, Inc., which does business as Aladdin Bail Bonds, and its subsidiary, Washington Fugitive Investigations.
Aladdin’s corporate office did not return a News Tribune phone call last week.
The bounty hunter and two of his colleagues looking for New’s son went to her home in the 10200 block of 260th Street East on April 13, 2016.
The 30-year-old, who had been charged with malicious mischief and violating a no-contact order, missed court while out on bail.
“The three bounty hunters arrived early in the morning, visibly heavily armed with weapons, and forced entry into the home without authority and without first even attempting to provide notice or obtain permission,” the lawsuit states.
“... Kathryn, likely in fear for her safety and the safety of her family at the site of three heavily armed men forcing entry into her home, went into her bedroom and grabbed a zipped case that contained a non-functioning, unloaded .22 pistol.”
According to the prosecutor’s office account of the shooting, New pointed the gun at the bounty hunter, who told her to drop the weapon at least 10 times, and she did.
Then his colleague used a stun gun on New, and the first bounty hunter later told investigators he fired as he saw New raise the firearm again.
The lawsuit says New was hit with the stun gun seconds after she left the bedroom, as she was struggling to get the pistol out of its case.
The bondsman shot New as she fell to the floor, according to the suit. The two shots hit New, who died later at a hospital.
According to the suit, before New died she told a police officer she didn’t point the gun at the bounty hunter. She said she was showing them the pistol wasn’t loaded when the bondsman fired.
The family contends the shooter shouldn’t have been allowed to work for Aladdin in the first place.
He had been arrested for three domestic violence incidents against his girlfriend, the lawsuit states, and was convicted of domestic violence harassment for one of them.
Plus his concealed pistol license expired about a week before the shooting, the suit says, and he didn’t get a new one until more than two weeks after the shooting.
On top of that, the suit alleges the bondsmen didn’t tell local law enforcement of the plan to enter New’s home, as required by state law.
The group “illegally and improperly invaded her home without authority and in violation of Washington law,” the suit alleges.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
