Authorities kill man who was shooting at homes from a sailboat

A man in a sailboat was shot and killed by authorities in a Bainbridge Island harbor early Sunday, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
The man was randomly shooting at homes and then at responding officers from a boat in Eagle Harbor on Saturday night. When authorities approached in boats, the man reportedly point a weapon at them. The authorities opened fired and the man was shot and killed at about 1 a.m. KOMO-TV reported that the man removed his clothes.
Multiple law enforcement agencies including a King County SWAT team responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and spent several hours trying find a peaceful resolution, according to the statement. People living on Eagle Harbor, on the east side of Bainbridge Island, were advised to take shelter in their homes and avoid windows. Ferry service to the island was suspended.
No officers or civilians were injured.
The Washington State Patrol is handing the investigation with help from the multi-agency Kitsap County Incident Response Team. They are asking those who witnessed the situation call 360-473-0141.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
