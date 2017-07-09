A man in a sailboat was shot and killed by a police officer near Bainbridge Island early Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
A man in a sailboat was shot and killed by a police officer near Bainbridge Island early Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol. Thinkstock Getty Images
A man in a sailboat was shot and killed by a police officer near Bainbridge Island early Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol. Thinkstock Getty Images

Crime

July 09, 2017 7:52 AM

Authorities kill man who was shooting at homes from a sailboat

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A man in a sailboat was shot and killed by authorities in a Bainbridge Island harbor early Sunday, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.

The man was randomly shooting at homes and then at responding officers from a boat in Eagle Harbor on Saturday night. When authorities approached in boats, the man reportedly point a weapon at them. The authorities opened fired and the man was shot and killed at about 1 a.m. KOMO-TV reported that the man removed his clothes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including a King County SWAT team responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and spent several hours trying find a peaceful resolution, according to the statement. People living on Eagle Harbor, on the east side of Bainbridge Island, were advised to take shelter in their homes and avoid windows. Ferry service to the island was suspended.

No officers or civilians were injured.

The Washington State Patrol is handing the investigation with help from the multi-agency Kitsap County Incident Response Team. They are asking those who witnessed the situation call 360-473-0141.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 0:49

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:44

Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'
Witness video from freeway shooting 0:38

Witness video from freeway shooting

View More Video