Eagled-eyed family spoils thieves’ boat stripping party

The boat stolen from a Gig Harbor kayak club over the weekend was in the process of being stripped when it was spotted Tuesday by a family boating.
Craig and Connie Johnson, son Blake, nephew Seth Newton and their two dogs were poking around Commencement Bay along Marine View Drive about 1 p.m. when they spotted the boat.
They had seen a Facebook post about the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team’s missing 16-foot, $10,500 coaching boat.
When they saw a beached boat matching the description they called the team. The team called Tacoma Police.
Just in time, it turns out.
“The boat had been beached, partially covered with part of a tent, and tied to a bulkhead,” said Team board member Kirsten Gregory.
Gregory speculates the thieves were trying to hide the boat’s registration number.
The boat’s battery was missing and so were some bolts from the engine mount. Thieves had left behind a box of socket wrenches. And a couple of beer cans.
Gregory thinks they were returning to remove the motor.
Gregory met Tacoma police officers who helped her push the boat back into the water. The Johnson family then towed the boat back to Gig Harbor.
“They are the heroes,” Gregory said of the Johnsons.
Gregory said the boat is an odd choice to steal.
“The whole point is that they don’t go fast,” Gregory said.
Gregory said there is video surveillance at the dock where the boat was stolen.
“We’re looking at reviewing that to see if it gives us any leads.”
In the meantime the team is looking at a more secure moorage system.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
