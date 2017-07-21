Man rapes woman in assisted living home after entering open window, deputies say

An 83-year-old woman living in a SeaTac assisted living facility was raped and choked Thursday afternoon by a man who entered her room through an open window, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The attack happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 21200 block of International Boulevard, Sgt. Jason Houck wrote in a news release.
According to Houck:
The woman was watching television in her room by herself when she heard a knock at her open window. She looked out the window and saw a man take off the screen and climb through.
The man then came to the chair in which she was sitting, hit her in the head several times, then choked her before sexually assaulting her.
The man then made demands to the woman, then fled via the same window he entered through.
Once he left, she screamed for help, and facility members called 911.
A King County sheriff’s K-9 unit and responding deputies were unable to find a trace of the man.
The woman described the man as black, about 5-foot-8, with a slender but strong build. He was wearing a black-and-white shirt, black pants and a black skull cap.
Anyone with information about the attack or the assailant is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Callers can remain anonymous.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
