Crime

July 23, 2017 10:09 AM

Man set fire to home with wife and kids inside, Tacoma police say

By Candice Ruud

A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson after Tacoma police said he started a fire at a home with his wife and two children inside.

Police said Kenneth Massey, 47, threw a container full of gas at a front window of a house in the 4000 block of South Warner Street on Saturday night at about 10:15 p.m., starting the fire. He knew his wife and two teenage children were inside at the time, police said. No one was hurt.

His wife, from whom Massey is estranged, called 911 to report the fire. She and the children told police they believed Massey had set fire to the home, and described what he was wearing, a police spokeswoman said. Police later found Massey nearby and arrested him.

Massey is also charged with one count of possession of an incendiary device with malicious placement.

Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud

