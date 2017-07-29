Motorcyclist killed after Lakewood police chase identified

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the motorcyclist killed early Saturday afternoon after a wreck in Lakewood during a police pursuit.
Roark Bradford, 42, of Tacoma died after being transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
About 12:30 p.m., an eastbound Lakewood officer saw Bradford speeding and weaving through traffic while going west on 84th Street South, police spokesman Chris Lawler said.
The officer quickly turned around and told dispatchers he was trying to catch up to the motorcyclist, Lawler said.
Bradford stopped at the light for South Tacoma Way, which let the officer catch up to him.
The officer turned on his lights and sirens, Lawler said, which led Bradford to speed off south down South Tacoma Way.
Four blocks later, Bradford slammed into the back of a subcompact car in the intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest and sustained his fatal injuries.
Lakewood police policy dictates that motorcyclists only be pursued for long distances when an “immenent, continuing threat to life exists.”
But officers are allowed to attempt to pull over motorcyclists by activating their lights and sirens and stay with them until they begin making unsafe decisions, Lawler said.
Bradford crashed so quickly that the policy didn’t come into effect, he said.
“He accelerated in four blocks and hit a car,” Lawler said. “We didn’t even have time to shut it down.”
The driver of the car was taken to Saint Claire Hospital in Lakewood for observation.
The crash left Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way closed for approximately two hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
