Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Lakewood

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

July 29, 2017 1:43 PM

A male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

A woman in the car was taken to an area hospital with “very minor injuries,” said Jenny Weekes, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The crash was at the intersection of Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way. Weekes said around 1:30 p.m. that “a few of the lanes in each direction” of the intersection were temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

The intersection is close to entrances to state Route 512 and Interstate 5.

