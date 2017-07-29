Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Lakewood

A male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
A woman in the car was taken to an area hospital with “very minor injuries,” said Jenny Weekes, a spokeswoman for the agency.
The crash was at the intersection of Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way. Weekes said around 1:30 p.m. that “a few of the lanes in each direction” of the intersection were temporarily closed as a result of the crash.
The intersection is close to entrances to state Route 512 and Interstate 5.
