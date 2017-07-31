‘Fooling around,’ Army Ranger shoots fellow soldier. Now he’s headed for prison

An Army Ranger who shot and seriously wounded another Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier in Parkland has been sentenced.
Spc. Thomas Popek, 22, initially was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree assault for the Feb. 11 shooting.
The military took jurisdiction of the case in March, and on Thursday Popek pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a loaded firearm.
The military judge sentenced him to three years, one month confinement, and a bad-conduct discharge.
According to the original charging papers:
Popek and the 23-year-old victim were at an apartment in the 1000 block of 115th Street Court East, preparing to go to a shooting range.
Popek told investigators he was “fooling around,” as he cleaned his .45-caliber handgun, and didn’t know a round was in the chamber when he pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger.
The victim, a specialist assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was on life support afterward with a bullet in his neck.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
