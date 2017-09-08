Bonney Lake man who shot at car thief is sentenced for death of neighbor he hit instead

More Videos 1:09 1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says Pause 1:44 Seahawks rookie DT Nazair Jones on huge debut, interception of Aaron Rodgers 1:23 Michael Bennett on his, Seahawks' opener after tumult of past few weeks 3:47 Pete Carroll laments after Seahawks 17-9 opening loss at Green Bay 2:28 Earl Thomas on Seahawks D on field so much: "Man, it's been like this for 8 years" 6:04 Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought, and was told after Seahawks lose opener at Packers 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 1:22 Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend 3:53 Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead. Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

