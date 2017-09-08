Bonney Lake man who shot at car thief is sentenced for death of neighbor he hit instead

More Videos

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says 1:09

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

Pause
Seahawks rookie DT Nazair Jones on huge debut, interception of Aaron Rodgers 1:44

Seahawks rookie DT Nazair Jones on huge debut, interception of Aaron Rodgers

Michael Bennett on his, Seahawks' opener after tumult of past few weeks 1:23

Michael Bennett on his, Seahawks' opener after tumult of past few weeks

Pete Carroll laments after Seahawks 17-9 opening loss at Green Bay 3:47

Pete Carroll laments after Seahawks 17-9 opening loss at Green Bay

Earl Thomas on Seahawks D on field so much: 'Man, it's been like this for 8 years' 2:28

Earl Thomas on Seahawks D on field so much: "Man, it's been like this for 8 years"

Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought, and was told after Seahawks lose opener at Packers 6:04

Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought, and was told after Seahawks lose opener at Packers

UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend 1:22

Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

  • Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief

    Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead.

Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Bonney Lake man who shot at car thief is sentenced for death of neighbor he hit instead

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

September 08, 2017 7:39 PM

It wasn’t just a car a thief was stealing from Tobin Hugh Panton outside his Bonney Lake home the night of Nov. 3.

The tools of Panton’s deceased father were in the vehicle. That’s the reason Panton got his .40-caliber Glock and fired at the fleeing bandit, his lawyer said in Pierce County Superior Court Friday.

One of his bullets hit and killed his neighbor, 61-year-old Linda Green, instead.

“He regrets now and will forever regret the decision that he made in an attempt to salvage the vestige of his own father,” defense attorney Bryan Hershman said before Panton was sentenced for killing Green. “It cost the life of a wonderful woman. It imperiled a neighborhood.”

Judge Timothy Ashcraft settled on a high-end sentence of eight years, six months in prison for Panton — which is what deputy prosecutor Erika Nohavec asked for. He previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Green’s death.

Nohavec told the judge that 41-year-old Panton took matters into his own hands instead of calling 911 when he saw someone stealing his Jeep from outside his house in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood.

“He didn’t think about any of his neighbors,” when he fired his gun at the thief, she said.

Some people who were walking their dog ducked when they heard the bullets.

A bullet was found in the living room of another neighbor.

And one flew into Green’s bedroom and killed her.

Green loved the color purple, and loved ones wore it in her honor when they filled the courtroom Friday.

They told the judge Green was the glue of their family. She babysat great grandchildren, cared for a brother suffering from cancer and helped loved ones when money was tight.

“Grandma loved being grandma, but she loved being great grandma even more,” granddaughter Star Mace said.

Panton told the court: “I’m very, very sorry, and I can’t say that enough.”

Hershman said Panton was trying to shoot at the tires of the fleeing car.

He pointed out that Panton has no criminal history, and that he’s his mother’s caregiver.

“He made a terrible mistake,” Hershman said.

When the sentence was announced, Panton’s mother called from the gallery: “He’s my only son.”

Panton told her he loved her and was taken off to start serving his time.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

View More Video