Man tied to gang police say raped, prostituted 15 arrested. Charges link him to girl, 16

One of two additional men sought in a gang’s alleged prostitution ring was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Lakewood police.
Quantreyvis Smith, 19, was booked into Pierce County Jail on a bench warrant for first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first-degree human trafficking, second-degree human trafficking and promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor. He was charged Monday in Pierce County Superior Court in the crimes.
Clarence King III, who uses the nickname YG, was charged with the same crimes. The 34-year-old remains at large.
Pierce County prosecutors charged five others in the case.
According to charging documents:
Matthew “Boo” Holt was the 25-year-old leader of a Lakewood gang who raped and pimped out underage girls, threatened to kill women and their babies, and trained young boys to be gang members.
A yearlong multi-agency investigation found the gang victimized at least 15 girls and women over the past years, pimping them out from Olympia to Bellingham.
Smith is charged with pimping out his 16-year-old “girlfriend” from a series of hotels along South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.
