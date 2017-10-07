Associated Press Courtesy
Associated Press Courtesy

Crime

Rapper Nelly arrested in Auburn for alleged rape on tour bus

By Stacia Glenn

October 07, 2017 9:13 AM

Rapper Nelly was arrested in Auburn early Saturday after a woman claimed he raped her on a tour bus.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., performed at the White River Amphitheatre Friday night with country stars Florida Georgia Line.

A woman called police about 3:45 a.m. to report that she had was sexually assaulted on the tour bus.

Police said the bus was parked in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Drive Southwest at the time of the alleged assault.

Nelly was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree rape.

He was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield Saturday night.

