Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
George Taylor
Age: 51.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 235 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1987 and 1988 of first-degree rape for sexually assaulting women at knifepoint, severely injuring both victims.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Prentice Hollingsworth
Age: 42.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree rape in Clark County for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Convicted in 2010 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Clark County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Samuel D. Sparks
Age: 33.
Description: Black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself to two young girls. Convicted in 1999 of indecent exposure in Yakima County for masturbating in front of staff members at a residential facility. Convicted in 2000 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and indecent liberties in Yakima County for trying to rape a staff member at the same facility.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
