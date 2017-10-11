Man with gun shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in casino parking lot

A man was shot and killed by a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester, according to statement released by the sheriff’s office.
The man was shot in the parking lot of the casino after refusing instructions from the deputy to drop his weapon, according to the statement. The man was shot multiple times.
The 55-year-old Lakewood man was flown to Olympia’s St. Peter Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The deputy was not injured.
At about 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call near state Route 12 and Anderson Road. The caller was concerned because the man left the home acting erratically and was armed with a pistol.
Later, when a deputy located the vehicle at the casino, the man exited the vehicle armed with a pistol and refused orders to drop the gun before he was shot, according to the statement.
