Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, Iraq, in March 2015. He was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn on suspicion of rape.
Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, Iraq, in March 2015. He was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn on suspicion of rape. Seivan M. Salim AP file
Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, Iraq, in March 2015. He was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn on suspicion of rape. Seivan M. Salim AP file

Crime

Woman who accused Nelly of rape says she won’t testify

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

October 13, 2017 3:50 PM

The woman who accused rap star Nelly of raping her in Auburn after a concert is dropping her pursuit of criminal charges, her lawyer says.

Karen Koehler, the woman’s lawyer, issued a statement Friday afternoon saying that her client wanted to stop the investigation and would refuse to testify in King County court.

“She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her,” Koehler wrote.

The woman told police about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted aboard the rap star’s tour bus, parked at the 700 block of Outlet Collection Drive Southwest at the time.

The 42-year-old rapper born as Cornell Haynes Jr. was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and released later that afternoon.

The night before, he had performed with country act Florida Georgia Line in a concert at the White River Amphitheatre.

Nelly has three Grammy awards, including for the song “Hot in Herre,” the best male rap solo performance award-winner in 2002.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

    Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death.

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens
Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club
Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 1:42

Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones

View More Video