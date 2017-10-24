More Videos

Ed Troyer shares what police know about a burned body found in a residential neighborhood. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Crime

A woman was apparently killed, set on fire, and left along a Pierce County road

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

October 24, 2017 10:12 AM

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman who apparently was killed, then set on fire and left alongside a road in the Lakeland Hills area.

She was found by someone on a walk about 4 a.m. Tuesday near 24th Street Court East and 169th Avenue. Investigators think she was killed elsewhere by someone who brought her body there, set it ablaze and left.

Investigators determined the death was a homicide, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The woman, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, has not yet been identified.

Troyer said video shows at least two suspect vehicles in the area, but not their make or model.

Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

