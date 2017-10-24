A woman was apparently killed, set on fire, and left along a Pierce County road

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman who apparently was killed, then set on fire and left alongside a road in the Lakeland Hills area.
She was found by someone on a walk about 4 a.m. Tuesday near 24th Street Court East and 169th Avenue. Investigators think she was killed elsewhere by someone who brought her body there, set it ablaze and left.
Investigators determined the death was a homicide, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
The woman, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, has not yet been identified.
Troyer said video shows at least two suspect vehicles in the area, but not their make or model.
#PCSD detectives responding to death investigation at 24th St Ct E & 169th Ave in the Lakeland Hills area. Victim is unidentified woman found on side of the road. Troyer is enroute for media interviews.— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) October 24, 2017
Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
