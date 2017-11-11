One dead after Friday night shooting. Deputies want help finding suspect

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in White Center and detectives are asking for help in finding the shooter, according to a statement released Saturday morning by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at about 10:40 p.m. to a report that a man was shot near 96th Street and 15th Avenue. They found a man on the ground and performed CPR until medics arrived, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses told authorities the victim was talking to a group of men and fought with one of them. One of the men reportedly shot the victim then fled on foot. Efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. The only description of the suspected shooter was that he wore a red hoodie, according to the statement.
Detectives are asking that anybody with information about the incident call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments