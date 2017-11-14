Crime

He needed help finding his car at Walmart, so he called 911 and said he’d been robbed

By Kenny Ocker

November 14, 2017 2:16 PM

A man called 911 Sunday night and reported that he had been held up at knifepoint in the parking lot of the Spanaway Walmart, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said.

It turns out that never happened, and that he just wanted deputies to help him find his car in the parking lot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer described the man with one word.

“Idiot.”

The 46-year-old Spanaway man called 911 about 8 p.m. from the store, 20307 Mountain Highway E.

When deputies arrived — five in all — the man immediately apologized to them for wasting his time, Troyer said.

A deputy handcuffed the man and put him in the back of a patrol car and drove him through the parking lot until they found the man’s car.

The man told deputies he always thinks his car has been stolen and made up the story about being held up at knifepoint so law enforcement would come more quickly, Troyer said.

The man has been charged in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma on one count of making a false police report, and he was released on $500 bail.

“It’s pretty rare that you have someone blatantly call in a totally fabricated story to get us there quicker,” Troyer said, “especially for something so benign.”

Deputies believe the man was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

