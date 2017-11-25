A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Federal Way and police suspect the gunman was her former boyfriend, according to reports from multiple media outlets.
A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Federal Way and police suspect the gunman was her former boyfriend, according to reports from multiple media outlets. Thinkstock Getty Images
A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Federal Way and police suspect the gunman was her former boyfriend, according to reports from multiple media outlets. Thinkstock Getty Images

Crime

Woman shot, killed at Federal Way strip mall. Police searching for her former boyfriend

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 25, 2017 06:27 AM

A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Federal Way and police suspect the gunman was her former boyfriend, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

Police were searching for the 22-year-old man following the shooting at a strip mall near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 330th Street, KIRO-TV reported. The woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her wounds.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

    Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood.

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting
He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy
Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

View More Video