Woman shot, killed at Federal Way strip mall. Police searching for her former boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Federal Way and police suspect the gunman was her former boyfriend, according to reports from multiple media outlets.
Police were searching for the 22-year-old man following the shooting at a strip mall near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 330th Street, KIRO-TV reported. The woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her wounds.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
