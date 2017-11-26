Man shot and killed in what police say may be drug deal gone bad

Kent police on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man after what they say may have been a drug deal gone bad, according to a statement issued by the department.
Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots fired near the 13100 block of Southeast 261st Place.
They found the victim and started CPR. However, the man was declared dead at the scene.
Police say there was a dispute between the victim and another person who fled.
“Preliminary reports indicate that this was not a random incident,” the police statement said. “According to witnesses the motive appears to be a drug deal gone bad. This investigation is still in its early stages.”
Investigators did not have a description of a suspect to release.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
