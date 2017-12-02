Pit bull owner says dogs who mauled UPS driver 'doing their job'

More Videos 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? Pause 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 1:28 Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 4:36 Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:24 Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 news how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 news how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. Courtesy KIRO7 News

Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 news how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. Courtesy KIRO7 News