Crime

She was on cocaine, pot and alcohol when wreck killed friend, troopers say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

December 15, 2017 09:47 AM

A 19-year-old woman who caused a head-on collision that killed one person and injured three others near Purdy had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in her system, records show.

Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged Karly Ann Parker with vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 crash on state Route 302 near Emerald Drive NW.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 28.

Killed in the crash was Kaitlin V. Taylor, 19, a passenger in the Honda Civic driven by Parker.

Parker, Taylor and another friend left a grocery store and were heading to a county park when the collision happened.

Troopers believe Parker lost control of the Honda going around a curve traveling west on SR 302, over-corrected and veered into the eastbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Blazer head-on.

A pregnant 23-year-old driving the Chevy and her 43-year-old mother suffered minor injuries. So did a 20-year-old woman in the Honda.

Witnesses reported seeing someone throw something in the bushes at the scene of the crash. Troopers found a water bottle filled with alcohol in the bushes and two nearly empty bottles of tequila in the Honda Civic.

Parker admitted she had “a little” to drink before the collision, according to charging papers.

Tests showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.12 two hours after the crash. The legal limit for adults is 0.08.

