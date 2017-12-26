Flames burst through the roof of a Milton senior apartment complex Tuesday night.
Fire burns senior living apartment complex

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 26, 2017 07:46 PM

A two-alarm fire burned through the roof of a Milton senior living community Tuesday evening, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

It is unknown what caused the large blaze at the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments, 2800 Alder St., East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said. Firefighters were dispatched to the complex about 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters took a defensive strategy, leaving the building about an hour after arriving.

Residents were evacuated from the buildings and they are being relocated by Pierce Transit to a nearby senior living community, Backer said.

Many residents were out in the cold, and family members came to the complex to pick up their elders, Backer said.

Crews from East Pierce, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Orting Valley Fire & Rescue, South King Fire & Rescue and Tacoma Fire Department responded to the fire. On top of the two alarms, three further engines were summoned.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

