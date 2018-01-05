Man shot, stuffed in trunk identified as convicted killer

A man who was shot and stuffed in the trunk of a car but not discovered until the vehicle was towed to a wrecking yard has been identified as 49-year-old Tracy Sehmel.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are trying to figure out what led up to Sehmel’s death and how long he was inside the trunk.
Sehmel’s Saturn sedan was towed Wednesday from the area of South Sheridan Avenue and South 96th Street in Tacoma. Employees at a Lakewood wrecking yard found the body in the trunk Thursday.
It’s unclear why the sedan was parked in that area. Sehmel lived in Roy.
Nobody reported Sehmel missing, but Auburn police did receive a call from a loved one who was concerned when Sehmel missed an appointment.
Sehmel has several criminal convictions dating back to 1991, when a jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter. He punched a man during a pool hall fight and the man was pushed into a pool cue rack, which ruptured an artery in the back of his head and killed him.
Sehmel also has convictions for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempted second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
