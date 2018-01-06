1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside White Center bar

One man was killed and and another was critically injured during a shooting Saturday morning outside a White Center bar, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the reports of the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. and found the men lying in the parking lot of Club Taradise on the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW. A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics stabilized the second victim, a 35-year-old man, so he could be transported to Harborview Medical Center. He was rushed into surgery, according to statement issued by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies believe the men knew each other and go into fight with another man before the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement issued Saturday morning.
There was another shooting near this shooting at 3:30 a.m., but sheriff’s department says it is not yet known if they incidents are related.
Never miss a local story.
“Detectives do not believe that the general public is in any danger,” the department tweeted Saturday morning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments