Tacoma firefighters douse hot spots on a home in the 400 block of South 59 th Street early Monday after a man was fatally shot by police during an exchange of gunfire with multiple officers.
Crime

Police fatally shot armed man outside burning Tacoma house

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 08, 2018 01:35 AM

The man was standing outside a burning Tacoma house holding a rifle.

As firefighters battled the flames, neighbors continued to call 911 with concerns about the armed man.

It was just before 11 p.m. in the 400 block of South 59th Street.

Police arrived and ordered the man to put down his gun. He allegedly refused.

“They exchanged gunfire,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.

The man, believed to be 27 years old, was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police said the man lived at the burning home. A woman who also lived there was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing post. Please check back for updates.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

