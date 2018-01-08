Police fatally shot armed man outside burning Tacoma house

The man was standing outside a burning Tacoma house holding a rifle.
As firefighters battled the flames, neighbors continued to call 911 with concerns about the armed man.
It was just before 11 p.m. in the 400 block of South 59th Street.
Police arrived and ordered the man to put down his gun. He allegedly refused.
“They exchanged gunfire,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.
The man, believed to be 27 years old, was pronounce dead at the scene.
Police said the man lived at the burning home. A woman who also lived there was uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing post. Please check back for updates.
