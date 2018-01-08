Second suspect in fatal shooting of deputy was in jail during manhunt

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area.

Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.

One of the suspected burglars was found dead near the scene. A man now thought to be his accomplice was unwittingly arrested on unrelated warrants but later tied to McCartney’s killing, authorities said. That man is expected to appear in Pierce County Superior Court on Tuesday and could face a first-degree murder charge, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Monday afternoon.

“There’s a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said of McCartney’s death. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”

McCartney was shot after deputies were called about 11:25 p.m. to a home in the 5100 block of 200th Street East for a home invasion.

During the 911 call, dispatchers said, they could hear screaming and the sounds of a scuffle.

McCartney arrived six minutes later and gave chase as the burglars ran, Troyer said. Three minutes later, shots rang out.

Investigators said they believe McCartney was able to fire at the burglars. The deputy suffered fatal wounds in the shootout and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died just after 2 a.m.

One suspected burglar was found dead near the home next to a handgun. Troyer said the man was in his mid-30s and that his name would not be released until his next of kin is notified.

The other suspect, who also was believed to be armed, was apprehended by a Washington State Patrol trooper who was manning a roadblock, Troyer said at a 4 p.m. press conference.

“He didn’t match our original description, and he gave us a fake name,” Troyer said.

The 32-year-old suspect was initially booked on felony warrants out of Mason County, Troyer said.

“After he was booked into the jail we started to get information on what our second suspect actually looked like, by witnesses, which described our suspect,” Troyer said.

Detectives have been working throughout the day to tie evidence to the suspect, Troyer said.

Troyer said a second weapon was found at the scene.

The second suspect is believed to have left the scene on foot, Troyer said. Deputies searched the area with a K-9 officer closed 176th Street East to 200th Street East, and 38th Avenue East to Canyon Road East.

By 6:30 a.m., they’d opened everything except 200th Street East from 42nd Avenue to 50th Avenue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and residents were asked to stay inside their homes.

“We have somebody who is very dangerous out there,” Troyer said.

All schools in the Bethel School District were canceled because of the investigation.

Neighbors woke up confused by the commotion and the large presence of law enforcement officers in the area.

Soobie Yoo, a 32-year-old who lives less than two blocks from the scene, woke up when she saw flashing lights outside her window.

She never heard the shots and said she was surprised when she finally learned what happened.

“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood,” Yoo said, pointing out that she left her garage door open while walking to the scene. “... There are a lot of kids in the area.”

McCartney was hired in 2014, having worked in Hoquiam for six years. A Navy veteran, he leaves behind a wife and three sons ages 4, 6 and 9.

“Dan was a good guy and a good police officer,” Hoquiam police Sgt. Jeff Salstrom told KXRO Radio. “More importantly he was an extremely devoted dad.”

The deputy’s family gathered alongside dozens of law enforcement officers at the hospital to say goodbye to McCartney and join a procession to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney’s flag-draped coffin was carried outside and loaded into a van.

Until he is buried, McCartney’s body will never be alone, with an honor guard and fellow deputies standing watch.

Planning for his funeral are underway, officials said.

Donations to the deputy’s family can be made to any Tapco Credit Union in McCartney’s name.

The Sheriff’s Department has set up a tip line and is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect at large to call 855-798-8477.

Staff writers Craig Hill and Craig Sailor contributed to this report.