Crime

Deputy shoots at stolen car after driver tried to run him over

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 12, 2018 07:31 AM

A deputy opened fire on the driver of a stolen car after the driver tried rammed a patrol car and drove toward the deputy early Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident started just after 4 a.m. when the deputy spotted a stolen Honda at 151st Street Ct. E. and 120th Avenue Ct. E near Puyallup.

He tried to pull the car over but the driver allegedly turned off his headlights and rammed the patrol car. He then drove off, starting a short pursuit.

The deputy was able to stop the car but the driver allegedly tried to run him over.

The deputy fired two shots at the Honda. Neither the 26-year-old driver or 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat were seriously injured.

Both were arrested.

The driver is a felon with prior convictions for possession of stolen property and motor vehicle theft.

The department said the car was full of “stolen property.”

The shooting comes less than five days after another deputy, Daniel McCartney, exchanged gunfire with two suspected robbers near Frederickson and was killed.

