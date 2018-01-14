Wrong-way driver hits state trooper on Highway 512

A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured late Saturday night when he was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Route 512, trooper Brooke Bova said via Twitter.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Route 512 and Interstate 5 at about 11:40 p.m. A 56-year-old man from Tacoma was traveling west in the eastbound lanes in a 2001 Cadillac Deville when he struck the officer head on.
The trooper was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Both were wearing seat belts.
“Thankfully the trooper only sustained sore neck and back,” Bova tweeted.
The roadway was blocked for more than two hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
