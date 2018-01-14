A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured late Saturday night when he was hit head on by a wrong-way driver on state Route 512, trooper Brooke Bova said via Twitter.
A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured late Saturday night when he was hit head on by a wrong-way driver on state Route 512, trooper Brooke Bova said via Twitter. Thinkstock Getty Images
A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured late Saturday night when he was hit head on by a wrong-way driver on state Route 512, trooper Brooke Bova said via Twitter. Thinkstock Getty Images

Crime

Wrong-way driver hits state trooper on Highway 512

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 14, 2018 06:37 AM

A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured late Saturday night when he was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Route 512, trooper Brooke Bova said via Twitter.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Route 512 and Interstate 5 at about 11:40 p.m. A 56-year-old man from Tacoma was traveling west in the eastbound lanes in a 2001 Cadillac Deville when he struck the officer head on.

The trooper was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Both were wearing seat belts.

“Thankfully the trooper only sustained sore neck and back,” Bova tweeted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The roadway was blocked for more than two hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead
Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 1:03

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003
Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 1:29

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

View More Video