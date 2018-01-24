Dogs that attacked UPS driver to be euthanized. ‘Public is now safe from these dogs’

More Videos 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts Pause 0:17 Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 0:58 Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number 4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On Dec. 1, 2017, Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 News how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. According to multiple sources, the dogs are scheduled to be euthanized. Courtesy KIRO7 News

On Dec. 1, 2017, Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 News how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. According to multiple sources, the dogs are scheduled to be euthanized. Courtesy KIRO7 News