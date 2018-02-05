Husband, wife killed in Key Peninsula shooting identified

A husband and wife who were shot dead during a domestic dispute in front of a Key Peninsula motor home on Saturday have been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Lukas Slawson, 35, and Beth Hamlin-Slawson, 25, residents of Vaughn, were killed during the encounter while a 2-year-old boy was in their car. Preliminary investigations indicated both the victims and the suspect fired shots. Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene on the 5500 block of Whiteman Road.

The dispute is believed to have been over “guns and/or drugs,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, though there is a domestic relationship between at least one half of the married couple and a resident of the motor home.

The 27-year-old man suspected of shooting the couple was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail. He had been released on his own recognizance in January after being charged in Pierce County Superior Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Troyer said. Terms of his release, barred him from associating with known drug users or possessing firearms.

Deputies found a 2-year-old boy in the vehicle the victims drove to the scene. The boy was uninjured and was delivered to relatives, Troyer said.