Man killed on I-5 after road rage dispute has been identified

A man who was shot to death on the side of Interstate 5 after a road rage incident has been identified as Bruce Jones.

Troopers said the 60-year-old Roy man had some kind of dispute with a female motorcyclist in the southbound lanes near the Pierce-King County line about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Both drivers stopped in the left lane and a physical fight broke out, ending when the 23-year-old woman pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, striking Jones, according to the State Patrol.

The woman called 911 and waited for help to arrive.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones died at the scene.

His 57-year-old wife, who was in the passenger seat of their 2016 GMC Terrain, was not injured.

Investigators are still sorting out what prompted the road rage dispute and how it turned into a shooting in Milton.

The investigation kept two lanes of I-5 closed for hours, causing massive traffic backups until the freeway reopened about 8:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to charge the woman, who was detained and released. She had a concealed pistol license.

“There's a lot of road rage in this area, especially with all the construction and the traffic,” Trooper Brooke Bova told King-5. “It's pretty bizarre to have it end in such a horrible way as this.”