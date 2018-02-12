Do you know the guy who stole a Walmart sweatshirt and punched a guard in Spanaway?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:19 Man sentenced for stabbing at Lakewood park Pause 3:17 Man sentenced for fatal hit and run on Key Peninsula 0:08 State Patrol investigates deadly I-5 road rage shooting 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:18 Sheriff's department seeks help identifying South Hill thieves 0:17 Suspect charged with murder for Key Peninsula double homicide that he allegedly told investigators was self-defense 0:12 Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy 0:58 Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:24 Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 1:06 Son charged with killing elderly father Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a thief who stole a $17 sweatshirt at Walmart and punched a guard. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a thief who stole a $17 sweatshirt at Walmart and punched a guard. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department