Do you know the guy who stole a Walmart sweatshirt and punched a guard in Spanaway?

It was all about a $17 sweatshirt from Walmart.
A man walked into the Supercenter about 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 and selected a sweatshirt from the rack. When he tried to leave without paying for a it, an employee confronted him.
The thief then punched the employee in the chest and ran, “escalating a simple shoplift into an assault and robbery,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies are hoping the public can help identify the suspect. They released a video surveillance clip from the store at 20307 Mountain Highway East.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments