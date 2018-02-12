More Videos

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a thief who stole a $17 sweatshirt at Walmart and punched a guard. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a thief who stole a $17 sweatshirt at Walmart and punched a guard. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Do you know the guy who stole a Walmart sweatshirt and punched a guard in Spanaway?

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

February 12, 2018 10:50 AM

It was all about a $17 sweatshirt from Walmart.

A man walked into the Supercenter about 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 and selected a sweatshirt from the rack. When he tried to leave without paying for a it, an employee confronted him.

The thief then punched the employee in the chest and ran, “escalating a simple shoplift into an assault and robbery,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are hoping the public can help identify the suspect. They released a video surveillance clip from the store at 20307 Mountain Highway East.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

