Dead bicyclist found lying in the road. Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver in Milton.
It was about 2:30 a.m. when two drivers spotted a mangled bicycle in the middle of two lanes on southbound state Route 161 near Military Road South.
They turned around to check it out and spotted a man’s body lying face down by the median, a Milton police spokeswoman said.
The victim has not been identified.
Never miss a local story.
Troopers closed all but one southbound lanes to investigate. Lanes were shut down for 5 1/2 hours.
No information on the hit-and-run driver has been released.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments