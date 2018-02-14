Crime

Dead bicyclist found lying in the road. Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver in Milton.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when two drivers spotted a mangled bicycle in the middle of two lanes on southbound state Route 161 near Military Road South.

They turned around to check it out and spotted a man’s body lying face down by the median, a Milton police spokeswoman said.

The victim has not been identified.

Troopers closed all but one southbound lanes to investigate. Lanes were shut down for 5 1/2 hours.

No information on the hit-and-run driver has been released.

