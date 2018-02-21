Man stabbed to death in Tacoma home

A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday in a Tacoma home, police said.
Officers were called to the 6100 block of South Fawcett Avenue about 1:40 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Tyler Zimmerman.
Police said two men and a woman went to the home to hang out with an acquaintance.
“An argument ensued and the victim was stabbed to death,” police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.
Details about the argument, what happened inside the home or how the group knew each other were not immediately available.
Two people were arrested Wednesday night.
A man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. A woman was also booked.
This post will be updated when more information becomes available.
