More Videos

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 0:47

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Pause
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video 1:24

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver 0:39

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court 0:27

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap 0:48

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested 1:38

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville 0:12

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville

Tacoma police respond to a shot fired at Oakland High School. No one injured. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline
Tacoma police respond to a shot fired at Oakland High School. No one injured. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline

Crime

Two Oakland High students arrested for school shooting. One is an adult

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

February 27, 2018 09:54 AM

Two Oakland High School students were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting at the school earlier in the day.

One is 17 and the other is 19, according to Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The 19-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on Monday evening for investigation of unlawfully possessing a firearm, a felony.

He also was booked on suspicion of reckless endangerment and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. Both are misdemeanors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shooting occurred during the school’s lunch period. The two students were in the men’s bathroom when a gun was fired.

The bullet passed through the floor and entered the room below where students where gathered. The school went into lockdown.

No one was injured and classes were to resume Tuesday. A crisis team from the Tacoma School District would be available to students.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 0:47

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Pause
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video 1:24

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver 0:39

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court 0:27

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap 0:48

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested 1:38

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville 0:12

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

View More Video