Wife shot her husband in Tacoma and fled the scene, police say

A Tacoma man was shot while working in his shed Wednesday morning, and police believe his wife pulled the trigger.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of South 52nd Street just before 9 a.m. and found a 57-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Police are looking for his 59-year-old wife, who fled the scene before first responders arrived.
“The husband was out in the shed and the wife comes out and shoots him,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. “We don’t know why.”
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the wife, who was described as white, 5-feet-7 and 210 pounds with blond hair. She is likely driving a beige 1995 Jeep Cherokee with Washington state license plate number AGC6290. She is possibly armed.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
