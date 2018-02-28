More Videos

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 0:47

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Pause
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video 1:24

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver 0:39

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court 0:27

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap 0:48

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested 1:38

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville 0:12

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville

A man was shot at a home on South 52nd Street Wednesday morning.
A man was shot at a home on South 52nd Street Wednesday morning.

Crime

Wife shot her husband in Tacoma and fled the scene, police say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

February 28, 2018 09:29 AM

A Tacoma man was shot while working in his shed Wednesday morning, and police believe his wife pulled the trigger.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of South 52nd Street just before 9 a.m. and found a 57-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police are looking for his 59-year-old wife, who fled the scene before first responders arrived.

“The husband was out in the shed and the wife comes out and shoots him,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. “We don’t know why.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the wife, who was described as white, 5-feet-7 and 210 pounds with blond hair. She is likely driving a beige 1995 Jeep Cherokee with Washington state license plate number AGC6290. She is possibly armed.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 0:47

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Pause
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video 1:24

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver 0:39

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court 0:27

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap 0:48

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested 1:38

Drive-by shooting suspect killed near Eatonville; other suspects arrested

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville 0:12

Deputies on scene of fatal shooting near Eatonville

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

View More Video